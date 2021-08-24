Driver killed in a fiery wrong-way crash that sent an SUV plunging off an I-95 flyover

A man was killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday when his SUV collided with a wrong way driver and drove off the Interstate 95 express lanes flyover near the Golden Glades Interchange, troopers said.

The Subaru SUV plunged about 300 feet and landed on its roof in a grassy area. It then caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Northbound express lanes in the area are shut down for the investigation and cleanup.

According to troopers, a silver Chevy SUV was heading south in the northbound I-95 express lanes when it crashed with the Subaru shortly after 5 a.m. The collision then caused the Subaru to go off the flyover.

Troopers say the Subaru’s driver was killed. His passenger was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The Chevy’s driver was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.