Here’s why there’s a big backup on the northbound Florida Turnpike near the Don Shula

The Monday morning rush hour backup after the crash on the northbound Florida Turnpike
The Monday morning rush hour backup after the crash on the northbound Florida Turnpike Florida Department of Transportation

Florida Turnpike commuters out of South Miami-Dade might want to give themselves extra time or take another route after a multi-car crash at the State Road 874 split.

The crash, which happened before 7:30 a.m., has the three northbound turnpike lanes blocked and traffic backed up three miles, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. At the split, drivers can still take 874, the Don Shula Expressway.

This breaking news story will be updated.

David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
