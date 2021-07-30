An overturned tanker has shut down Florida’s Turnpike in both directions near Bird Road

Troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned tanker that has caused a fuel spill on Florida’s Turnpike near Bird Road. Florida Highway Patrol

An overturned fuel tanker that is spilling fuel has shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike in both directions near Bird Road during the Friday morning rush hour.

Total Traffic Miami shows the tanker on its side in the turnpike’s southbound lanes, about one mile south of Bird Road. Traffic cameras show crews directing drivers to back up and turn around to get off the turnpike.

The tanker overturned during a crash with three other vehicles around 6:15 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the tanker was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The northbound & southbound lanes of the FL Turnpike are completely shutdown in the area of Bird Rd.



Troopers are on scene investigating a crash involving an overturned tanker which caused a fuel spill onto the roadway.



Motorists should avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/pl0UrlWSOL — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) July 30, 2021