An overturned tanker has shut down Florida’s Turnpike in both directions near Bird Road

Troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned tanker that has caused a fuel spill on Florida’s Turnpike near Bird Road.
An overturned fuel tanker that is spilling fuel has shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike in both directions near Bird Road during the Friday morning rush hour.

Total Traffic Miami shows the tanker on its side in the turnpike’s southbound lanes, about one mile south of Bird Road. Traffic cameras show crews directing drivers to back up and turn around to get off the turnpike.

An overturned fuel tanker with a fuel spill has shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike in both directions near Bird Road during Friday’s morning rush hour. Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras

The tanker overturned during a crash with three other vehicles around 6:15 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the tanker was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

