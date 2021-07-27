Venetian Causeway bridge closed due to leaning pole, Miami police say

The Venetian Causeway second bridge is closed. Miami Herald

If you’re looking to head into the City of Miami, steer clear of the Venetian Causeway as its second bridge has been closed.

Around 5:20 p.m., Miami police tweeted its officers were called to 1132 Venetian Way regarding a pole leaning over the bridge.

Police have not said when the bridge will reopen. The area is blocked off, and Miami police is telling everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.