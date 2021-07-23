Miami Herald Logo
A crash involving a Miami police car has shut down a part of Flagler Street in Miami

A rollover crash involving a Miami police cruiser has shut down a section of West Flagler Street in Little Havana during Friday’s morning rush hour.
The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and West Flagler Street and has shut down lanes in the area. Helicopter video from Total Traffic Miami shows the marked police cruiser with front-end damage. The rolled-over car is on the sidewalk, in front of the Plaza de la Cubanidad.

“W. Flagler closed SW 15th to 17th Aves. NW/SW 17th Ave Closed W. Flagler to NW 5th St. Use SW 7th St and 22nd or 12th Aves,” Total Traffic Miami said on Twitter.

Three people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Miami police said.

Police have not said how the crash happened. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This article will be updated.

Michelle Marchante
Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald.
