A fuel truck on its side has closed lanes in both directions on I-95 in Broward County

An overturned fuel tanker has shut down a section of Interstate 95 in both directions early Monday in Broward County.

The crash has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road in Pompano Beach during the morning rush hour. Copans Road is also closed under the highway, according to WSVN.

Helicopter video taken by the station shows firefighters using foam on the truck, which is on its side.

The Florida Highway Patrol is “directing traffic off I-95. Use the turnpike / Powerline / 441 / Federal this morning and expect delays,” Total Traffic Miami says.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

