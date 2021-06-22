Fatal truck-car crash shuts down a section of the turnpike in Broward County

One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars on Florida’s Turnpike early Tuesday in Broward County, troopers said.

The crash happened at 4:39 a.m. and shut down all northbound lanes of the turnpike at the 74 mile post, just south of Glades Road in Boca Raton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Rush hour traffic has been at a standstill for hours. And while it began to move at a crawl shortly before 8 a.m., it’s only because troopers are diverting traffic off the exit to the Sawgrass Expressway at the 71-mile post. Traffic is backed up to before Mile Marker 72.

A fatal crash investigation has the northbound lanes blocked on the Florida's Turnpike at the 74 Mile Post. Traffic is being diverted off the exit to the Sawgrass Expressway at the 71 Mile Post.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek other routes.

“Heading out of Broward? Stick to 95, 441, Powerline or Military Trail,” Total Traffic Miami recommends.

