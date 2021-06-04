Traffic
At least 1 dead, several hurt in crash on 79th Street in central Miami-Dade, reports say
At least one person has died and several people were injured early Friday during a fiery crash in central Miami-Dade County, according to multiple reports.
The crash happened around midnight in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue.
TV video early Friday showed a heavily damaged and charred car. An SUV with some front-end damage was towed from the area.
A pregnant mother and her six children were taken to the hospital, according to Local 10.
No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated.
