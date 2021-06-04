Traffic

At least 1 dead, several hurt in crash on 79th Street in central Miami-Dade, reports say

At least one person has died and multiple people, including children, were injured during a fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to multiple reports.
At least one person has died and multiple people, including children, were injured during a fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to multiple reports. Miami Herald File

At least one person has died and several people were injured early Friday during a fiery crash in central Miami-Dade County, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened around midnight in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

TV video early Friday showed a heavily damaged and charred car. An SUV with some front-end damage was towed from the area.

A pregnant mother and her six children were taken to the hospital, according to Local 10.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service