At least 1 dead, several hurt in crash on 79th Street in central Miami-Dade, reports say

At least one person has died and several people were injured early Friday during a fiery crash in central Miami-Dade County, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened around midnight in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

TV video early Friday showed a heavily damaged and charred car. An SUV with some front-end damage was towed from the area.

A pregnant mother and her six children were taken to the hospital, according to Local 10.

No other information was immediately available.

