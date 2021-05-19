A Tesla slammed into a Road Ranger on I-95 in North Miami-Dade, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol

A Tesla slammed into a Road Ranger truck that was responding to another accident on Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade early Wednesday, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Northwest 103rd Street.

Troopers say the Road Ranger truck was blocking the left express lane for a previous crash when the black Tesla slammed into it. The Road Ranger had the proper traffic cones, emergency lightning and arrow board activated for the lane closure at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

An early morning crash Wednesday, May 19, between a black Tesla and a Road Ranger truck left debris scattered on the interstate. Florida Highway Patrol

The two workers inside the Road Ranger truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Tesla driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The crash caused some gridlock during the morning rush hour.