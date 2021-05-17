Biker airlifted to hospital after crash with 18-wheeler in Hialeah, fire-rescue says

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a semitrailer in Hialeah early Monday. File

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a semitrailer in Hialeah early Monday.

The crash happened in the area of East 63rd Street and Seventh Avenue near LeJeune Road around 6 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, who assisted Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Helicopter video taken by WSVN showed police blocking the area around the intersection during the morning rush hour. One person was airlifted to the hospital with traumatic injuries, according to fire-rescue. The roadway has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.