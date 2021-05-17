Traffic

Biker airlifted to hospital after crash with 18-wheeler in Hialeah, fire-rescue says

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a semitrailer in Hialeah early Monday.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a semitrailer in Hialeah early Monday. Miami Herald File

A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after colliding with a semitrailer in Hialeah early Monday.

The crash happened in the area of East 63rd Street and Seventh Avenue near LeJeune Road around 6 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, who assisted Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Helicopter video taken by WSVN showed police blocking the area around the intersection during the morning rush hour. One person was airlifted to the hospital with traumatic injuries, according to fire-rescue. The roadway has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service