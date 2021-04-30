Traffic

Heading to Miami or Miami Beach? The monthly Critical Mass bike ride may stop you

Critical Mass will begin at 7:15 p.m. April 30 in Downtown Miami.
Friday night’s commute in Miami and Miami Beach will likely be worse than usual.

That’s because a monthly bike ride, known as Critical Mass, will take to the streets at around 7:15 p.m. and wind through Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Venetian Islands, and downtown Miami.

The 20-mile ride begins at Government Center, 111 NW First St., in downtown Miami.

Critical Mass takes to the streets the last Friday of every month and often draws thousands of cyclists.

Miami Beach warned drivers on Friday to “plan accordingly.”

“This is not a city sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety MBPD will have officers at key intersections along the route,” the city said in an email.

