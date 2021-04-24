Traffic

A pedestrian jumped into traffic on the Venetian Causeway, cops say. Injuries are serious

A view of the west entrance to the Venetian Causeway. In an effort to improve traffic, Miami Beach wants to prevent the Venetian Causeway bridge from opening during rush hour. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Part of the Venetian Causeway was temporarily closed early Saturday afternoon when police say a pediatrician jumped into traffic.

Just before 1 p.m., Miami police responded to a report of a person being hit by a car on the West Venetian Bascule Bridge, at 500 NE 15th St., police say. The westbound lanes of the causeway were closed for about 20 minutes as officers handled the crash.

Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was walking along when they jumped in front of traffic. The person is in critical condition and suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

