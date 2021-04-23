Deadly crash has shut down all lanes of County Line Road at turnpike entrance

A fatal crash involving a moped has shut down a section of County Line Road near the Florida Turnpike during Friday’s morning rush hour.

Miramar police say a white Kia Forte collided with a moped around 3:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 7100 block of County Line Road. The crash happened near the entrance to the turnpike on the Miami Gardens-Miramar border.

The Kia then jumped the median and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where it came to rest against the guardrail, police said.

The moped’s passenger, a woman, was killed. The man driving the moped was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition, police said. The Kia’s driver remained at the crash.

The crash has shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of County Line Road between 68th Lane and the turnpike, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4..

Total Traffic suggests taking Miramar Parkway or Northwest 199th Street as alternative routes.

This article will be updated.