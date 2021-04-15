Traffic
A fiery crash has shut down a section of State Road 112 in Miami, troopers say
A crash involving a tractor trailer that caught fire has shut down a section of State Road 112 in Miami just before Thursday’s morning rush hour begins.
The crash happened on State Road 112, also known as the Airport Expressway, between Northwest 17th and 27th avenues. The Florida Highway Patrol has closed all lanes in the area and are asking drivers to find alternate routes.
The trailer was carrying about 100 gallons of fuel when it crashed into an SUV and lost control around 3:30 a.m., according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The “large fuel spill” on the roadway then caused the tractor trailer to catch fire, according to FHP.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Take the Dolphin Expressway or Northwest 36th Street as alternate routes, Total Traffic Miami recommends.
No other details were immediately available.
This article will be updated.
Comments