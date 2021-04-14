Traffic
A truck has rolled over on a Sawgrass Expressway ramp in Broward County. Expect delays
A box truck crashed and rolled over Wednesday morning on a Sawgrass Expressway exit ramp to State Road 7, according to fire-rescue. The mess is expected to cause heavy delays in Broward County during rush hour.
The rollover happened on the Sawgrass southbound exit ramp to State Road 7, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The southbound entrance and exit ramp (Exit 18 area) are blocked.
The truck’s driver was rescued from the cab and taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to FHP.
“Expect heavy delays,” Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department posted on Twitter.
FHP is investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated.
