Traffic

Leaving downtown Miami? A deadly crash has closed all lanes on northbound I-95

A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Monday.
A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Monday. Florida Highway Patrol

A fiery, fatal crash early Monday has shut down a section of Interstate 95 in Miami. Traffic is gridlocked, and heavy delays are expected through the morning rush hour.

The crash has closed all of the lanes of northbound I-95 at Northwest 62nd Street (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.)

At least one person was killed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Local 10 reports that a truck and an SUV collided, and the SUV driver died in the vehicle.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service