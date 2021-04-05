Leaving downtown Miami? A deadly crash has closed all lanes on northbound I-95

A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Monday. Florida Highway Patrol

A fiery, fatal crash early Monday has shut down a section of Interstate 95 in Miami. Traffic is gridlocked, and heavy delays are expected through the morning rush hour.

The crash has closed all of the lanes of northbound I-95 at Northwest 62nd Street (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.)

At least one person was killed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Local 10 reports that a truck and an SUV collided, and the SUV driver died in the vehicle.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This breaking news article will be updated.