Southbound Palmetto shut down after multi-car crash during rush hour, FHP says

Southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway have been shut down near Northwest 154th Street in Miami Lakes after a multi-car crash Friday afternoon.
Rush hour on the Palmetto Expressway is going to be a little more aggravating for commuters Friday evening . A multi-car crash has shut down southbound lanes.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of the crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer near Northwest 154th Street in Miami Lakes, spokesman Alejandro Camacho said. The tractor trailer lost its load on the expressway.

As a result of the crash, all southbound lanes are shut down.

Camacho says wreckers are on their way to clear the debris and vehicles from the roadway.

This is a breaking story and will updated when more information is available.

