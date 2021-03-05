A rollover cash has shut down a section of Hollywood Boulevard near I-95

Florida Department of Transportation Live Camera database

A major crash that has left one car rolled over and another heavily damaged has shut down a section of Hollywood Boulevard during Friday morning rush hour.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard just east of Interstate 95, according to the Florida Department of Transportation Live Camera database. All lanes are blocked.

Video taken by Local 10 shows fire-rescue crews trying to lift the rolled over car, likely attempting to reach someone trapped inside. The other wrecked car was spotted pressed against a pole.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.