Four-car crash backs up I-95 for miles near Downtown Miami. Injuries have been reported

Traffic is building up on southbound Interstate 95 near Downtown Miami as Florida Highway Patrol works on a four car crash during Wednesday rush hour File photo

A four-vehicle crash on I-95 has caused major backups during Wednesday’s rush hour near Downtown Miami.

Around 4:15 p.m., four cars were involved in a crash on southbound I-95 between I-395 and I-195, the Florida Highway Patrol said. One of the cars was a flat-bed semi truck that overturned. It is unclear what the cause of the crash was.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Traffic is only flowing through two lanes at the moment, troopers said.

Videos of the crash show traffic backed up for miles and moving at a snail’s pace.