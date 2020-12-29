Car fire after major crash closes all lanes of Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes

A major crash involving a car fire is causing a traffic nightmare on the Palmetto Expressway early Tuesday in Miami Lakes.

All lanes on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 154th Street are closed in both directions, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It’s causing heavy backups in the area during morning rush hour.

Troopers say a driver that was traveling north on the expressway lost control of their Ford sedan, drove over the center concrete median barrier wall, and collided with three other vehicles that were traveling southbound. At some point, the Ford sedan caught fire. This happened just before 6 a.m.

Several people were taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Alejandro Camacho, an FHP spokesman.

Firefighters have put the fire out and the area remains closed for the investigation.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking news bulletin will be updated.