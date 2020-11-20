Venetian Causeway connecting Miami, Miami Beach closes after a car crashes, catches fire

What we know: Police have shut down the Venetian Causeway in both directions early Friday after a car crashed and caught fire, trapping the people inside.

The entrances and exits on the causeway, which connects Miami and Miami Beach, were closed before 6 a.m.

An aerial photo posted on Twitter by Local 10 reporter Parker Branton shows the car with heavy front end damage.

#BREAKING — “Venetian Causeway has been shutdown in both directions from Miami & Miami Beach entrance & exits due to a one-vehicle crash that was on fire w/ trapped occupants.” Via Miami PD. pic.twitter.com/HJOaCGWrtU — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) November 20, 2020

What we still don’t know: It’s still unclear how many people were trapped in the car. Police said that all of the victims were taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating the crash.

What this means for you: Drivers should take an alternate route this morning, like the MacArthur Causeway.

This breaking news article will be updated.