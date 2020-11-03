Crash squeezes southbound I-95 near the Rickenbacker Causeway, so beware the gridlock

What we know: A crash involving several vehicles has closed all but one southbound lane on Interstate 95 near the Rickenbacker Causeway exit during Tuesday’s early morning rush hour. It’s causing heavy delays.

Where is it: The crash occurred on southbound I-95 beyond the downtown exits near the Rickenbacker Causeway and South Dixie Highway around 6 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Cameras database.

What this means for you: Video taken by Total Traffic Miami shortly after 7:30 a.m. shows multiple police cruisers blocking multiple lanes, a long line of drivers slowly squeezing into one lane. There are heavy backups in the area and drivers should seek alternate routes.

I-95 Still a MESS southbound after the downtown exits near Rickenbacker cswy and S. Dixie Hwy! One lane squeezes by Avoid! https://t.co/MmO7vQhVwA — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 3, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.