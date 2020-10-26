Heading to the Florida Keys? A rollover crash has closed a lane on the Overseas Highway

A rollover crash involving a dump truck is causing heavy delays on the Overseas Highway early Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of mile marker 114 shortly before rush hour began, according to the sheriff office. The crash happened near the Miami-Dade-Monroe line.

Rollover crash @MM114 involves loaded dump truck. Traffic diverted to Card Sound Road. https://t.co/5qjxXTUAos — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) October 26, 2020

The southbound lane is closed and traffic is being diverted to Card Sound Road, according to Total Traffic Miami.

Traffic Alert 7:40am

Heading to the Florida Keys? A Rollover dump truck crash has the southbound lane blocked on Overseas Hwy (US-1) You'll have to take Card Sound Road to get in. We're seeing slow traffic.@mcsonews @FHPMiami @MyFDOT_Miami @MiamiDadePD https://t.co/h2OYmtFAi5 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) October 26, 2020

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.