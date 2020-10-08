A public school bus and a white SUV collide near Southwest 8th Street in West Miami-Dade

A Miami-Dade public school bus and a white SUV collided just north of Southwest Eighth Street early Thursday, just days after students returned for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Miami Herald

A Miami-Dade public school bus and a white SUV collided north of Southwest Eighth Street early Thursday, just days after students returned for in-person learning.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and Fourth Terrace before 7 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The school bus driver was making a left turn onto Fourth Terrace when it was struck by a Honda CR-V, said Miami-Dade County Public School spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego. She said the Honda driver was cited in the crash.

Pictures from the crash shows some damage to the back right side of the bus, along with scattered debris. The white SUV had front-end damage, and the driver’s side window shattered.

The white SUV had its hood damaged and the driver’s side window shattered. For the Miami Herald

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bus had one student on board for G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School. Both the student and the bus driver were not injured, Gonzalez-Diego said.

The other driver also was not hurt, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools have had a staggered return to the classroom this week for students whose parents have opted for in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, pre-k, kindergarten, first-graders and students with special needs returned to school. On Wednesday, second through sixth grade, ninth and 10th grades went back. And on Friday, students in seventh, eighth, 11th and 12th grades will return to the classroom.