Traffic

Fatal crash shuts down a section of State Road 84 in Davie

A fatal crash on State Road 84 early Wednesday has shut down a section of the road.

The single-car accident happened in the westbound lanes of State Road 84 at the intersection of Hiatus Road in Davie, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 30-year-old man lost control of his black Audi and crashed into a wall. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries, FHP said. His identity will not be disclosed until his family is notified.

The Broward road is closed at the intersection and is expected to open up around 8 a.m. To avoid possible delays, drivers should seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated.

