Miami police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Flagler Street

Update 9:44 a.m.: The roads have reopened, Miami police said.

Original article below:

What we know: A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle, shutting down a section of West Flagler Street in both directions for an investigation Monday morning, according to Miami police.

Where is it: Police say the senior citizen was struck at Southwest 29th Avenue and West Flagler Street early Monday. The area is near the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.

What this means for you: Southwest 27 to 30th avenues on West Flagler Street is shut down in both directions. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not released the age or name of the victim who died. It also is still unclear if any other person was injured or killed.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

