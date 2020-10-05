Miami Herald Logo
A pedestrian was struck, killed trying to cross U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade, troopers say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a sedan while trying to cross South Dixie Highway in South Miami-Dade early Monday, troopers said.

A gray Honda sedan was traveling north on U.S. 1 in the area of Southwest 266th Street around 5:20 a.m. A pedestrian was also attempting to cross U.S. 1 at the time, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The pedestrian was not utilizing the designated crosswalk area when crossing. As a result, the Honda collided with the pedestrian,” FHP said.

The pedestrian’s identity will not be released until family is identified. It is still unclear if any charges will be filed.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed for more than three hours before reopening around 8:30 a.m., according to NBC 6.

This article will be updated.

