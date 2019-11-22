Traffic
Deadly multi-car crash shuts down Davie Boulevard near I-95 during rush hour
A deadly multi-car crash has shut down Davie Boulevard’s access to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.
Video taken by local news stations shows three cars with serious damage in a section of the overpass early Friday.
One car is crushed underneath an SUV. Another car has rolled over on the nearby ramp.
One person died at the crash. Two others were taken as trauma alerts to Broward Health.
Fort Lauderdale Police have closed the I-95 south ramps.
I-95 northbound traffic can only travel eastbound on Davie Boulevard, according to Total Traffic Miami. Those traveling westbound on the boulevard will be directed onto I-95 northbound.
Fort Lauderdale Police’s DUI Task Force and Traffic Homicide Units are investigating the crash.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
