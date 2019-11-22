Deadly multi-car crash shuts down Davie Boulevard near I-95 during rush hour

A deadly multi-car crash has shut down Davie Boulevard’s access to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Video taken by local news stations shows three cars with serious damage in a section of the overpass early Friday.

One car is crushed underneath an SUV. Another car has rolled over on the nearby ramp.

TRAFFIC ALERT

Davie Blvd @ 95 closed due to a horrific crash

95 South ramps closed

️ 95 NB ️ Davie EB Only

️ Davie Blvd WB forced to 95 NB

Alt 595 / Broward Blvd@OfficialJoelF @ShaOnAir @ClaudiaF_OnAir @wsvn @sbryantWPLG @FLFR411

@CBS4NEWSDESK @itscarolinaliv pic.twitter.com/qvht1Sn2fn — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) November 22, 2019

One person died at the crash. Two others were taken as trauma alerts to Broward Health.

Fort Lauderdale Police have closed the I-95 south ramps.

I-95 northbound traffic can only travel eastbound on Davie Boulevard, according to Total Traffic Miami. Those traveling westbound on the boulevard will be directed onto I-95 northbound.

Fort Lauderdale Police’s DUI Task Force and Traffic Homicide Units are investigating the crash.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.