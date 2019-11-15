More closures coming to Dolphin Expressway, Don Shula. Here’s what you need to know.

The Dolphin and Don Shula Expressway’s will be experiencing over 30 closures, most beginning on Nov. 17 and ending Nov. 24. The closures will allow for work to continue on lane expansions and road restoration. Miami

The most congested parts of the Dolphin Expressway are going to get some relief, but first early-morning and late-night drivers will have to suffer through a mountain of closures starting this weekend and persisting into next week.

Dolphin Expressway drivers won’t be the only ones getting a dose of traffic headaches. The Don Shula Expressway will also be seeing a good number of closures.

This round of closures on both expressways will begin Nov. 17 and end Nov. 24.

The Dolphin Expressway work will bring the full trifecta of construction road closures: whole streets being closed, single lanes being blocked off and entrance and exit ramps blocked with cones.

The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and Florida Department of Transportation need all these closures to continue work on the reconstruction of SR 836. They are adding a new lane in the most congested areas and making room for future express bus services.

The Don Shula Expressway will be seeing the same type of closures as construction continues on the ramp connector to Southwest 128th Street.

As always, these closures will be like going to the dentist. You hate having to do it, but the actual experience will be painless. Here are all the closures for the two expressways. MDX and FDOT say they will have clearly displayed detour signs at all closures.

Closures for the Dolphin Expressway:

Ramp Closures

Fourteen ramps will be closed at varying times on the Dolphin for restoration and paving.

Ramps that will be closed Nov. 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Nov. 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. are:

▪ Eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue

▪ Westbound SR 836 entrance ramp from Northwest 45th Avenue

▪ Eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

▪ Westbound SR 836 entrance ramp from northbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

▪ Westbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 37th Avenue

▪ Eastbound SR 836 entrance ramp from northbound and southbound Northwest 27th Avenue

▪ Eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 27th Avenue

Ramps that will be closed Nov. 17-21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Nov. 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. are:

▪ Westbound SR 836 entrance ramp from Miami International Airport/Northwest 12th Drive

▪ Eastbound SR 836 entrance ramp from northbound and southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Ramps that will be closed at 10 p.m. on Nov. 22 until 3 p.m. on Nov. 23:

▪ Eastbound SR 836 entrance ramp from northbound and southbound Northwest 37th Avenue

▪ Westbound SR 836 entrance ramp from northbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Ramps that will be closed Nov. 17-21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night:

▪ Westbound SR 836 entrance ramps from northbound and southbound Northwest 27th Avenue

Ramps that will be closed Nov. 17-22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night:

▪ Westbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 12th Street/Northwest 84th Avenue

Ramps that will be closed Nov. 18-22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night:

▪ Eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway entrance ramps from southbound Northwest 87th Avenue

Some ramps won’t be fully closed, but will have some lane reductions:

▪ Up to two lanes on the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed Nov. 17-22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

▪ The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to Northwest 37th Avenue will be closed Nov. 17 -21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Expressway and Street Lane Closures

Along with ramp closures will be several lane closures on the expressway and on surface streets:

▪ Up to three lanes on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between Northwest 97th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Avenue will be closed Nov. 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night; and again on Nov. 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 87th Avenue between Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 13th Street will be closed Nov. 17-21 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m each night.

▪ A single lane on northbound and southbound Northwest 57th Avenue between Blue Lagoon Drive and Perimeter Road will be closed during parts of the day and night. Nov. 17-22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night; and Nov. 18-22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

▪ Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 14th Street will be closed during parts of the day and night. Nov. 17-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and Nov. 18-22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 37th Avenue between Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 15th Street will be closed during parts of the day and night. Nov. 17-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and Nov. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 27th Avenue between Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 14th Street will be closed during parts of the day and night. Nov. 17-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and Nov. 18-22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 22nd Avenue between Northwest Ninth Street and Northwest 11th Street will be closed during parts of the day and night. Nov. 17-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and Nov. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 45th Avenue between Northwest 12th Drive and Northwest Ninth Street will be closed Nov. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Complete Street Closures

In addition, entire parts of streets will be closed off. These roads will be closed for several reasons, including sodding, concrete work, drainage, lighting installation, painting and roadway restoration.

Here they are:

▪ Nov. 17-21 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Nov. 22 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.: All lanes on eastbound or westbound Northwest 12th Street between Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 84th Avenue, alternatively between Northwest 84th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Avenue and alternatively Northwest 82nd Avenue and Northwest 78th Avenue.

▪ Nov. 17-22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Nov. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day: All lanes on Northwest 29th Avenue between Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 13th Street will be closed.

▪ Nov. 17-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Nov. 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day: All lanes on eastbound and/or westbound Northwest 11th Street between Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue will be closed.

▪ Nov. 17-22 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night: All lanes on Northwest 45th Avenue between Northwest 12th Drive and Northwest 9th Street will be closed.

▪ On Nov. 18 and 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: All lanes on northbound and southbound Northwest 22nd Avenue between Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 9th Street will be closed.

Closures for the Don Shula Expressway:

Full Turnpike Closure

As part of the Turnpike’s ongoing widening project, the northbound Turnpike will be closed at the juncture with the Don Shula Expressway Nov. 19-21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. This will allow for traffic lane re-alignment.

Complete Street Closures

Southwest 128th Street will be closed from Southwest 122nd Avenue to the east end of 128th Street. Only local traffic will be allowed. The closures take place Nov. 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m each night.

Expressway and Street Lane Closures

Several single and full lanes will be closed to allow for drainage, utilities and roadway construction:

▪ One lane will be closed on the ramp connecting eastbound Southwest 104th Street/Killian Parkway to northbound Don Shula Expressway Nov. 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

▪ Southwest 122nd Avenue will be closed in both directions from Southwest 128th Street to the north of the intersection Nov. 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and also on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

▪ Northbound and southbound Southwest 127th Avenue will be closed from 124th Street to 130th Street Nov. 18-22 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.