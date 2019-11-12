Fatal crash causing heavy delays on the Don Shula Expressway during morning rush hour

A fatal crash has shut down a stretch of the Don Shula Expressway in Kendall.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of State Road 874 at Killian Parkway just in time for Tuesday’s morning rush hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash involves a silver sedan and a truck, according to FHP spokesman Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

A picture shared by FHP on Twitter shows a silver sedan with severe front damage on the road.

#TrafficAlert: Expect heavy delays this morning on northbound State Road 874 at Killian Pkwy due to a fatal crash. #FHP is on scene investigating. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/2uPsZLHoVK — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) November 12, 2019

Traffic is backed up until the turnpike, and two left lanes are blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras database.

Only one lane is open to traffic as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Camacho said.

One of the drivers has died, he said.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.