Lanes closed on Dolphin Expressway after major crash involving Miami-Dade officer

The “major” crash happened along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral early Monday, according to Florida Department of Transportation’s Traffic Cameras database.
The “major” crash happened along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral early Monday, according to Florida Department of Transportation’s Traffic Cameras database. FDOT Traffic Cameras

An officer-related crash on the Dolphin Expressway is expected to cause heavy delays during Doral’s early morning rush hour.

The major crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at Northwest 87th Avenue in Doral shortly early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash on State Road 836 involves a Miami-Dade police officer, an FHP spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available.

Westbound lanes in the area are closed to traffic.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Michelle Marchante
