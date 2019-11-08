If Miami wasn’t already a driver’s headache, 2-year-long traffic pattern will bring more pain

The winning design for a signature bridge on I-395 created by Archer Western features a structure supported by fountain-like arches. Miami Herald file

Take a mental picture the next time you drive past Biscayne Boulevard on Interstate 395, as the stretch of interstate will never look the same after a two-year long traffic shift begins Tuesday.

The Mother of All Highway Projects — the I-395/SR 836/Interstate 95 Design-Build Project — is implementing a new traffic pattern that will make driving into downtown Miami or getting to the MacArthur Causeway a semi-nightmare until drivers adjust.

The two-phase traffic pattern will be affecting the junction where the SR 836 and northbound and southbound Interstate 95 feed into I-395, and continue into the two exits to Biscayne Boulevard.

New traffic pattern coming to I-395 next week a new two-phase traffic pattern will begin Tuesday starting from the junction where SR 836 and northbound and southbound Interstate 95 feed into I-395, and continue into Biscayne Boulevard’s two exits. Miami-Dade Expressway Authority/Florida Department of Transportation

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This new pattern will allow the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and Florida Department of Transportation to begin construction of foundation for segmented bridges that will lead to the coming “signature bridge.”

The segmented bridges will raise this portion of I-395, which is so low in some parts that underpasses are fenced off from the public, and feature less columns than the hundreds currently in place, said Oscar Gonzalez, the project’s senior community outreach specialist.

This new breathing room will allow the city of Miami to construct new community areas.

In order for all of this to happen drivers will have to endure this two-year long pattern.

The first phase will begin Tuesday morning.

Drivers getting onto eastbound I-395 from SR 836 will be shifted slightly to the right from I-95 to North Miami Avenue

The eastbound I-395 lanes from SR 836 will be shifted slightly to the right from I-95 to North Miami Avenue. Drivers will still be able to use Exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard or continue onto the MacArthur Causeway

The second phase, beginning Wednesday morning, will possibly bring more congestion as it forces traffic pattern changes to northbound and southbound I-95.

Drivers coming from northbound I-95 will be shifted slightly to the left and will continue to use Exit 2B or can continue to MacArthur Causeway.

Drivers coming from southbound I-95 will also be shifted slightly to the left and will come into their own lane, but will be crossed over and have to use Exit 2A.

If you’re driving from southbound I-95 to I-395, Exit 2B will not be available to you.

Gonzalez advises drivers coming into the pattern to leave earlier during the first week so as to prepare for the expected traffic as commuters learn the shift. He also urges commuters to go to www.i-395miami.com for updates to the project

While the learning curve should only take a week or two, the traffic pattern will stay in place for the next two years.