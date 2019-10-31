Traffic

U.S. 1 crash in the Grove leaves motorcyclist in critical condition; all lanes closed

A crash at Southwest 17th Avenue involving a motorcycle has shut down all lanes on U.S. 1 in Coconut Grove, according to the Miami Police Department.

The crash happened at approximately 5:09 p.m. Miami police responded a short time later.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other driver remained at the scene.

Officers shut down northbound and southbound lanes between Southwest 16th and 22nd avenues as they continue to investigate.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Profile Image of C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald. Previously, he worked for ESPN’s The Undefeated as part of their inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows. He is a graduate of both Columbia University and Morehouse College.
