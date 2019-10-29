Crash with airlifted patient is Tuesday rush hour’s reason to avoid the Palmetto

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter lands to airlift the trauma alert patient Florida Department of Transportation

The aftermath of a crash with a trauma alert patient shut down northbound Palmetto Expressway’s entrance to Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon.

An hour after the 4:13 p.m. crash, the ramp from the State Road 826 express lanes to the I-75 express lanes remained closed. This caused an even greater than usual jam up in the main northbound Palmetto lanes, which usually loosen up after Northwest 103rd Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one trauma alert patient.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW