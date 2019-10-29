Traffic
Crash with airlifted patient is Tuesday rush hour’s reason to avoid the Palmetto
The aftermath of a crash with a trauma alert patient shut down northbound Palmetto Expressway’s entrance to Interstate 75 Tuesday afternoon.
An hour after the 4:13 p.m. crash, the ramp from the State Road 826 express lanes to the I-75 express lanes remained closed. This caused an even greater than usual jam up in the main northbound Palmetto lanes, which usually loosen up after Northwest 103rd Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one trauma alert patient.
