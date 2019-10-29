A crash on I-95 is slowing rush hour to a crawl. Drivers, avoid it if you can

Three cars have crashed on Interstate 95 — and it’s slowing rush hour to a crawl in Broward County.

Video taken by Total Traffic Miami shows traffic backed up for miles along northbound I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

One right lane and a left express lane are blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Video shows fire-rescue at the scene, and at least one car with what appears to be front-end damage by the railing.

There are no reported injuries, said FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes.

Drivers should take alternate routes, such as Florida’s Turnpike, to avoid the slow drive.

No further information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.