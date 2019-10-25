Tri-Rail hits semi-truck and sends four to hospitals, causing commute delays

After a Tri-Rail train hit a semi-truck, four people had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At 4:54 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call that the train had hit the semi-truck at Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park, deputies said.

Four people were injured and had non-life threatening injuries. Three people were taken to Holy Cross Hospital and the fourth was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

A Tri-Rail spokesperson said 255 people were on board the train when the crash happened. The passengers were still on board more than an hour later as the train waited for the scene to be cleared.

There were route delays due to the crash and a bus bridge was set up between Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Creek station. Delays were expected, Tri-Rail said.