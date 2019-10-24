Nine injured in six-car crash near FIU, and Biscayne Boulevard is partly shut down

Nine people were injured in a six-car crash near FIU on Biscayne Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Courtesy of WSVN

Police and paramedics are working on a serious six-car crash that happened near Florida International University’s Biscayne Campus Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Beach police responded to the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard to a report of a serious crash.

Nine people were injured in the crash, fire-rescue said. Two were trauma-alerted and taken to Aventura Hospital while the other seven were taken to other hospitals.

All northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 151st to 163rd streets was shut down, police said.

