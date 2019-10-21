More signs are going up on Interstate 95. That means more closures.

It’s not over yet.

Commuters can expect to see more closures this week and likely next week as part of the “Connecting Miami” project, a five-year, $802 million reconstruction of I-395.

The closures will allow for overhead sign structures to be erected.

This week’s closures are:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 from State Road 112/I-195 to State Road 836/I-395 will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers on southbound I-95 can:

▪ Exit at the eastbound I-195 ramp, then exit at North Miami Avenue.

▪ Go south on North Miami Avenue, then turn left on Northeast 14th Street.

▪ Turn right on Northeast Second Avenue, then turn right on Northeast 13th Street.

▪ Turn left on Northeast First Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp.

Drivers on eastbound State Road 112 can:

▪ Exit at Northwest 12th Avenue; then go south on Northwest 12 Avenue.

▪ Access the eastbound State Road 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp.

Drivers on westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway can:

▪ Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and head south, then turn right on Northeast 13th Street.

▪ Turn left on Northeast First Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp.

All southbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information visit www.fdot.gov.