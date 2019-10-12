Expect more traffic near Tamiami Park for the next three months. Here’s why

One eastbound and westbound lane of traffic on Coral Way between SW 114th Avenue and SW 122nd Avenue will be closed Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. The closure is expected to last until the end of January. Google Maps

Heading to Tamiami Park or the nearby cinema sometime in the next three months? Well, expect some traffic because the two-lane Coral Way Bridge will be shrinking to one on each side due to construction.

On Monday, the bridge will be seeing lane closures due that are expected to continue until the end of January.

One eastbound and westbound lane of traffic on Coral Way between SW 114th Avenue and SW 122nd Avenue will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials advise motorists to drive with caution when in the area.

