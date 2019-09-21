Several lanes on Julia Tuttle Causeway closed after crash

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A multi-vehicle accident on the Julia Tuttle Causeway has caused several lanes to close.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Miami Beach police and the City of Miami Beach tweeted that a traffic accident on the causeway caused multiple closures.

#Traffic: Accident on the Julia Tuttle EB, midway across the causeway. All lanes are closed for cleanup, causing congestion back to Biscayne. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 21, 2019

All eastbound lanes are closed as clean-up of the accident is being done, the city said. The closure is causing congestion all the way back to Biscayne Boulevard.

Police are advising drivers to use the MacArthur or Venetian Causeway as an alternate route as clean-up is done and the Florida Highway Patrol investigates.

FHP said fire rescue is at the scene of the crash. Authorities have not released any further details.

WSVN has reported that one victim has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition following the crash.

#TRAFFIC: Crash on the i195/Julia Tuttle eastbound causing multiple lane closures. @FHPMiami on scene handling investigation. Please use the MacArthur Cswy or Venetian as an alternate. @MiamiBeachNews @MiamiPD — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 21, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.