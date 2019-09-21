Traffic
Several lanes on Julia Tuttle Causeway closed after crash
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
A multi-vehicle accident on the Julia Tuttle Causeway has caused several lanes to close.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Miami Beach police and the City of Miami Beach tweeted that a traffic accident on the causeway caused multiple closures.
All eastbound lanes are closed as clean-up of the accident is being done, the city said. The closure is causing congestion all the way back to Biscayne Boulevard.
Police are advising drivers to use the MacArthur or Venetian Causeway as an alternate route as clean-up is done and the Florida Highway Patrol investigates.
FHP said fire rescue is at the scene of the crash. Authorities have not released any further details.
WSVN has reported that one victim has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition following the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.
