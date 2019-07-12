Fatal crashes kill at least two, including a 7-year-old boy, on South Florida roads

A 7-year-old boy was killed and 3-year-old was sent to the hospital with critical injuries in this Thursday night crash on Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade. CBS4 Miami screen shot

At least two people are dead in separate crashes on both ends of Miami-Dade County.

The first fatal accident happened at 10 p.m. Thursday on Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue, and left a 7-year-old boy dead, according to Lt. Alex Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The second fatal accident, on southbound Interstate 95 at the Golden Glades interchange, shut all southbound lanes around 6:30 a.m., forcing drivers to exit at Miami Gardens Drive, according to FHP.

Details on the I-95 accident haven't been released yet.





In Thursday night’s crash on a commercial block of Bird Road near a bowling alley, a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Melissa Vasquez, 24, of Miami, and a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Efren Miranda Matis, 32, of Miami, collided in the intersection.

Matis’ passenger, 7-year-old Christian Tomas, was thrown from the Camry and died on the road. Daisa Tomas, 3, was critically injured and taken to nearby Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Six people were involved in that crash, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Camacho’s accident report said Vasquez was heading west on Bird Road in the center lane in her Ford F-150. Matis, in the Camry, was heading east and trying to make a left turn on Southwest 92nd Avenue.

The pickup truck crashed into the rear right side of Matis’ Camry.

A friend of the Matis family, Angel Mesa, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that Christian was thrown from the car. Mesa and other members of a Kendall church went to the accident scene and the hospital.

“It’s very sad when you see members that attend the church go through a hard time. These are people that give their life to God. These are people who are helping others in need,” he told CBS4.

Charges are pending in the crash, Camacho said early Friday morning.

Southbound I-95 is shutdown at the Golden Glades interchange due to a fatal crash. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PW9pZlfKnL — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) July 12, 2019

Traffic is backed up on southbound I-95 near the Golden Glades interchange on July 12, 2019. Twitter CBS4 Miami