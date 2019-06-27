Planning to drive east on the Dolphin Expressway Friday night? Better read this first

Because of reconstruction of SR 836, Dolphin Expressway, there will be a complete closure late Friday night. Miami

The Dolphin Expressway is on its way to getting a little less congested, but at the cost of a full closure of eastbound SR 836 late Friday night.

The SR 836, Dolphin Expressway, will be undergoing reconstruction that will add a new lane in the most congested areas to make room for a future express bus service, according to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

This reconstruction will be causing a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from Northwest 137th Avenue to Northwest 72nd Avenue from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.





Drivers should look for posted detour signs when they approach the closed area. The expressway authority suggests these detours:

For drivers going northbound on Northwest 137th Avenue or Northwest 107th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 or SR 826, Palmetto Expressway, they can:

Turn right onto NW 12th Street

Continue on NW 12th Street

Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

For drivers going southbound on Northwest 137th Avenue or Northwest 107th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 or SR 826, Palmetto Expressway, they can:

Turn left onto NW 12th Street

Continue on NW 12th Street

Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

For drivers going northbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to continue on eastbound SR 836 or access SR 826, Palmetto Expressway, they can:

Take exit to NW 107th Avenue and turn left

Turn right onto NW 12th Street

Continue on NW 12th Street

Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

For drivers going southbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to continue on eastbound SR 836 or access SR 826, Palmetto Expressway, they can: