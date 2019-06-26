Ask your boss to leave work early. These Miami roads will be closed for the Democratic debates

Miami is ready for the first democratic debate Miami is hosting the first Democratic debates of the 2020 presidential primary. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is ready for the debates Wednesday and Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami is hosting the first Democratic debates of the 2020 presidential primary. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is ready for the debates Wednesday and Thursday.

While the Democratic presidential candidates prepare to debate in downtown Miami, you might want to hit the road early to make it home in time to watch it on TV.

The first Democratic debates ahead of the 2020 presidential election are 9 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Adrienne Arscht Center. While it’s not clear which of the 20 Democratic candidates will make the biggest impression on voters, one thing is guaranteed:

Traffic.

Miami police will close Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 13th and 14th streets from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday and again on Thursday. All traffic headed north or south will be detoured.

Drivers going north will be rerouted at Northeast 11th Street. Vehicles will travel to Northeast First Avenue, and drivers who need to continue north can hop on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 15th Street.

Southbound traffic is rerouted to Northeast 15th Street. Drivers can either go west to Northeast Second Avenue or east to North Bayshore Drive. Those who need to go south can get on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 10th Street.

There will be detour signs pointing drivers in the right direction, according to police. They are asking protesters to gather at North Bayshore Drive and Northeast 14th Street on the northeast corner.

All expressway entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

One westbound lane between North Bayshore Drive and Biscayne Boulevard has been closed since June 22 for debate set-up and a staging area for media, police said. The lane will stay closed until Friday.

Don’t bother driving there to try snagging tickets to watch the debate in person. Seats are limited to big-time donors, politicians and other movers-and-shakers.