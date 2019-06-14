Two killed when car plunges off I-95 in Miami-Dade. Golden Glades shut down

A car plunged from an Interstate 95 overpass early Friday and burst into flames, according to early reports.

The fatal crash has closed southbound I-95, 441, the Palmetto and Florida’s Turnpike ramps at the Golden Glades Interchange in Northeast Miami-Dade.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-95 shut down at Golden Glades Interchange due to fatal crash (Pic courtesy: FL511) pic.twitter.com/Q2IQRkLgKy — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 14, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At least two people are dead, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.





Alternate routes include Northwest 27th Avenue, Northwest Seventh Avenue and U.S. 1.





This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.





