Two killed when car plunges off I-95 in Miami-Dade. Golden Glades shut down
A car plunged from an Interstate 95 overpass early Friday and burst into flames, according to early reports.
The fatal crash has closed southbound I-95, 441, the Palmetto and Florida’s Turnpike ramps at the Golden Glades Interchange in Northeast Miami-Dade.
At least two people are dead, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.
Alternate routes include Northwest 27th Avenue, Northwest Seventh Avenue and U.S. 1.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
