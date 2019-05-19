Late night commuter? This may help you avoid a traffic headache

There will be northbound and Southbound closures of Florida’s Turnpike between Bird Road/SW 40th Street and Kendall Drive/SW 88th Street from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Monday through Thursday.

More signs are going up on the highway — and that means more overnight closures.

So late night commuters may want to have a backup plan.

The northbound turnpike will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, and there’s potential for the lanes to be shut Tuesday and Wednesday if the work is not finished.

Traffic heading north will be detoured to exit at Kendall Drive/SW 88th Street (Exit 20). Driverss can then get back on the highway at Bird Road/SW 40th Street.

The southbound turnpike lanes at Bird Road/SW 40th Street will be shut down from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. They could be closed Thursday as well, if work is not complete.

Drivers will have to exit at Bird Road/SW 40th Street (Exit 23) and then can get back on at Kendall Drive/SW 88th Street.

The closures could change if it rains.

For more information, call 800-749-PIKE or go to www.floridasturnpike.com.



