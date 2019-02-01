Traffic

One injured after train strikes car near West Miami

By Martin Vassolo

February 01, 2019 06:19 PM

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A train struck a car near West Miami on Friday evening, injuring one of the car’s occupants, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police responded to 7020 SW 13th Terrace just after 4:15 p.m. in response to the crash, a police spokesman said. The injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

WSVN 7 News reports a freight train was involved in the crash and that three occupants were inside the car. Only one was reported as injured.

  Comments  