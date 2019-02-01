One injured after train strikes car near West Miami

A train struck a car near West Miami on Friday evening, injuring one of the car’s occupants, according to police.
Miami-Dade Police responded to 7020 SW 13th Terrace just after 4:15 p.m. in response to the crash, a police spokesman said. The injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
WSVN 7 News reports a freight train was involved in the crash and that three occupants were inside the car. Only one was reported as injured.
