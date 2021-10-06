Are you an Edward Scissorhands fan? His house is now a museum in Florida. Take a look

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in a scene from ‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990). Imagen de cortesía

Lovers of the classic Johnny Depp movie “Edward Scissorhands” can fulfill a lifelong dream of stepping in the title character’s house in Lutz, Florida, outside Tampa, TMZ reports.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, superfan couple Joey and Sharon Licalzi own the house featured in the 1990 dark comedy about a lab-created man who makes the most of having sharp blades for fingers.

The house dubbed “Scissorland” is now a museum/tourist attraction where you can go back in time to when Depp, now 58, was an eccentric heartthrob-turned-muse for director Tim Burton.

The humble, unassuming three-bedroom home is packed with props and memorabilia, such as the actual pair of scissors used to create a dinosaur- shaped topiary.

There are also actors’ scripts, promo posters from back in the day, pictures of the stars (including Winona Ryder and Vincent Price) and even old cigarette butts that Miramar-raised Depp smoked.

Perfect timing for a trip: Scissorland’s Instagram page shows the 1,432-square-foot house, bought last year for $230,000, all done up for Halloween with pumpkins, eerie purple lighting and a life-size mannequin of Edward himself.

Admission to the museum is free, but you are asked to donate any mementos you have from the beloved flick and to dress up as your favorite character.

