Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

Florida roommates get into a fight. All of them are stabbed, and one is dead

The Associated Press

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto
ORLANDO, Fla.

One man was killed and two others injured when a fight broke out among roommates near Orlando, officials said.

The men, all in their 50s, began fighting on Sunday night at the home where they lived, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said.

All three men were stabbed during the fight, which left two of them with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The names of the roommates have not been released. No additional information was immediately available.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service