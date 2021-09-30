Imagine winning the lottery twice in one day? This Boca Raton woman just did

A 64-year-old woman wins $4 million in Mega Million tickets in a Sept. 14 drawing. The mart that sold her the tickets will receive a $10,000 bonus commission. AP

The chances of winning any prizes from a Mega Millions Florida lottery ticket is 1 in 24. The chances of winning all five white balls slims down to 1 in 12,607,306.

But for one Boca Raton woman, winning was double the pleasure. She bought two tickets with the same winning numbers on Sept. 14. Her magic numbers: 4, 13, 19, 63 and 64.

Each winning Megaplier ticket held by Susan Fitton, 64, was worth $2 million, Florida Lottery officials announced this week. Fitton matched all five of the white ball numbers but missed the Mega Ball.

Her $4 million winnings cost her less than 20 bucks.

Fitton paid $18 for her two Mega Million with Megaplier tickets. Each ticket contains three plays, with each play costing $3 with the Megaplier. She didn’t respond to a phone message from the Miami Herald on her luck.

Megaplier is an add-on feature that allows players the chance to multiply their winnings up to five times, according to Florida Lottery communications manager Meredyth Hope Norman.

“The Megaplier number for the Sept. 14 drawing was 2, which doubled Fitton’s prize from $1 million to $2 million,” Norman wrote. But she bought two tickets with the same numbers, so that became $4 million.

Fitton purchased the tickets at Prip Mart, 299 W. Camino Real in Boca Raton, and claimed her prize Sept. 20 at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach district office.

Just for selling her the tickets, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

Since adding the multi-state Mega Millions game in 2013, the Florida Lottery has generated more than $761 million for education and awarded more than $772 million in prizes to 60 million winners, according to officials.

The next drawing is Friday, with a jackpot of $34 million.