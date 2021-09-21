Miami Herald Logo
Who shot two school buses with a BB gun? Florida deputies are investigating

The Associated Press

Deputies in Clay County in North Florida are investigating reports of two school buses being shot with a BB gun.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla.

Deputies in North Florida are investigating reports of two school buses being shot with a BB gun on Tuesday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that no one was injured in the shooting.

News 4 Jax reported that dispatchers received a call at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday after a BB gun was used to shoot through the driver’s vent window. A few minutes later, another caller reported that a bus was shot by a BB gun a short distance away.

News outlets reported that one student was on each bus at the time. The buses were on their way to pick up other students in Glen Cove Springs, which is southwest of Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

